Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away

By | Published: 1:32 pm 1:33 pm

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, known for directing films like “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiyaa, “Road” and “Love In Nepal” passed away on Sunday. Actor Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the news on social media.

Manoj took to his verified account on Twitter, where he shared that Rajat Mukherjee was in a “long battle with illness”.

“My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat! Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. Khush reh jaha bhi reh (be happy wherever you are),” wrote the actor.

I will always remember the shoot days of Road and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you!! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat !!RIP 🙏🙏 https://t.co/3cdqgyQaFm — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Manoj said he will always remember the shoot days of “Road”, which released in 2002, it also stars Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali.

“I will always remember the shoot days of Road and how we created it while having so much fun all because of you!! Will miss you dearly my friend Rajat! RIP,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to his verified Twitter account to express his condolence. He also shared that Rajat Mukherjee was “dealing with multiple health situations”.

“Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (‘Pyar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Road’). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on his official Twitter account: “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”