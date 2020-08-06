Filmmaker says will power key to fight Covid

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Ever since the lockdown was first announced in Telangana, award-winning documentary filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana has been engaged in filming the impact of the lockdown and the pandemic, along with how the State has responded to the unprecedented situation.

He, along with his team from DSN Films, spent days and nights on the streets, in hospitals and wherever the impact of the pandemic could be seen, filming frontline warriors including doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare workers, police and sanitation workers. Interviews of Covid-19 patients in all major hospitals too were recorded in a bid to present the other side of the Covid story.

As part of the task, Satyanarayana and his team had to visit different locations including Gandhi Hospital, the State’s fully designated centre for Covid-19 treatment.

Despite taking all precautions and wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, the virus still managed to get to Satyanarayana, who tested positive on June 25 along with his three of his team members.

Since he did not have any severe symptoms, the 35-year-old Mancherial native opted for home quarantine.

“During the quarantine, I followed basic fundamental healthcare practices like drinking hot water and kashayam often, inhaling steam with turmeric, taking multi-vitamin tablets and Ayurveda medicine, sleeping for enough hours, having healthy food and practicing breathing exercises,” Satyanarayana said, pointing out that strong will power was his key weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

It took him and his affected team members about 15 days to recover. “This is a battle we all need to fight in a responsible and safe manner. The government guidelines in place are for our good and of our families. Taking them lightly can cause harm to many. This is the time when we all need to dispel hate and panic and instead help each other. That is the only way we can win,” he said.

The filmmaker adds that during these tough times, people would have to think positively and keep moving forward.

