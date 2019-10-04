Films are no cakewalk for star kid Naveen

By | Published: 9:10 pm

There is no surefire way to make an actor a star. Everyone has to start from scratch, toil hard day in, day out, whether it is a craft related to production, filmmaking or acting. Being born into a filmi family, Naveen Vijay Krishna, son of senior star Naresh, also witnessed several ups and downs in his career.

While he maintains that the craft of acting is an unchartered territory, Naveen says his core passion lies in filmmaking. And sooner or later, he would venture into directing movies. Set to be seen in the movie Urantha Anukuntunaru, he talks about his journey so far.

“The story is set in the village backdrop and revolves around two characters Gauri and Mahesh. The problem arises when they return to the village, and how the atmosphere changes ahead of their marriage,” he says. Prior to Nandini Nursing Home’s release, Naveen was onboard a film titled Vittalacharya, but it was shelved due to production issues.

Naveen began his career as an 18-year-old assistant director working in an ad company run by Rana Daggubati. It was while working on ad films, that he happened to meet director Krishna Vamsi who asked him to work on the movie Danger in 2005 unaware that he was actor Naresh’s son. “He told me to stop working as a technician and pursue acting. When I told my family about acting, my father laughed at me and said ‘I would have to take multiple incarnations to see you as an actor’, because I was overweight. I took it as a challenge and worked out for an year for my debut film,” says Naveen.

