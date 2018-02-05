When films rake up political controversies

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:39 am

Pre-release controversies are starting to be part and parcel of Indian movies in the recent times. Every step, starting right from a movie’s ‘first look’ to ‘official trailer’ is managing to grab the attention of some political groups and communities. Be it a cultural content or portrayal of a disputed character or even a single scene, film makers have to deal with all questions which tend to rise before the movie release.

While certain disruptions go out of control, intentional controversies work wonders on movie promotions and that is an undeniable fact.

“It’s a good thing for the film, if something like this naturally happens,” says Bujjigadu actor, Sanjjana. She asserts that, for a few big films, there is a mastermind behind the whole controversy and it is the fact of the industry. “A Telugu film has to reach out to twenty crore people and money you have to spend on the film promotions is obnoxious. So, if there is a controversy, it does half of the job,” she adds.

Though the whole concept of triggering controversies on purpose seems intriguing, there are times when filmmakers face the consequences. “Controversies help with the movie promotions, but there are times when producer suffers from huge damage because of the delay in the release dates,” says the reputed Indian producer and filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaj. He points out that, there are movies which didn’t hit the theatres because of such controversies. And it is such incidents which affect the film crew the most. “There is no strategy to cope up from such damages,” he adds.

However, politicising the issue and going overboard with the reactions is what seems to make filmmakers uncomfortable. It is to be noted that sometimes it is these muscular groups’ ulterior motives which ignite the controversies and not the storyline or the characters in the film.

“The groups which come up during these controversies are trying to get into the limelight. They are just creating ruckus to get free publicity as these people have no platform otherwise,” Sanjjana comments. She believes that certain groups will continue to do so, to become the talk of the town.

That being said, the confident filmmakers continue to believe in their content despite the major bumps. The groundless controversies don’t seem to fade the filmmaker’s persistence in bringing great content to the public.

“The problem is not with the general public. Because if there are no audience, movies like Arjun Reddy and Padmaavat wouldn’t have been super hits,” Bharadwaj concludes.