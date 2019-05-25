Your fin friends can thrive better in a clean and healthy environment

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:43 pm

As a fish owner, cleaning your fish tank is one of your biggest responsibilities. Keeping the temperatures under control and ensuring that the tank is properly maintained are keys to happy and healthy fish. Irrespective of whether you have fresh water or sea water fish, when it comes to cleaning and maintaining their habitat, steps that you need to follow are quite similar.

Gather your supplies

First things first, gather all your supplies in one place so that you don’t have to hunt them down each time. Paper towels, cups, tooth brush, fish nets, large container or buckets are a sure part of your supply list.

Remove all decoratives

Before you put your hands into the aquarium, make sure that your hands are clean and soap-free. Turn off and unplug any sort of electrical devices. Now, take out the plants, stones, filters, fish owner, cleaning, fish tank, temperatures, healthy fish, fresh water, sea water fish, habitat, Telangana today, Telangana today, news, Telangana today hyderabad, Telangana today hyderabad news, hyderabad,Telanganabubblers and any other decorative items in the tank, except the pebbles. This will make the next step easier.

Time to get the fish out

Take a fishing net and gently scoop all the fish, one after the other, out from the tank, and shift them into a different bucket. Keeping their comfort in mind, try and find a container big enough to support the quantity of fish.

Take out some tank water

Fish need some amount of bacteria in order to survive in the tank. Take a cup and get some water of the tank before you clean the tank. You can add this water back to the tank after cleaning.

Get ready to clean

Get the water out, but be careful to not let the pebbles into the sink. Use a paper towel to clean the tank. Rinse the pebbles properly by using some tap water, but, no matter what, don’t use any chemicals or soaps while cleaning the tank as this might harm your fish.

Restore the tank

Restore the tank to its original state, with all the accessories and fish. Your fish will love the clean tank and seeing them happy will make your day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.