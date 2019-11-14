Final hearing on petitions concerning Article 370 on Dec 10

By | Published: 5:02 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will give a final hearing to petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 on December 10 and asked the Centre to file a counter-affidavit in the case by November 22.

A five-judge bench was hearing a batch of petitions others challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31.

Pursuant to this, a series of petitions were filed against the Centre’s decision.