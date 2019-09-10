Final phase of TS-EdCET counselling finished

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The final phase seat allotment for BEd courses was done on Tuesday. A total of 7,194 seats were available of which 7,159 were allotted to candidates who participated in the final phase of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS-EdCET) web counselling.

In a press release, TS-EdCET convener Prof P Ramesh Babu said that students have to download the allotment order, joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition fee (if applicable). Fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank in the State. After payment of tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted college along with allotment order, fee paid challan and joining letter between September 11 and September 19, he said, adding that classes had already commenced on September 4.