Final voters list for 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad ready

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The final electoral rolls under Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (IRER) 2018 for 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district have been released with over 38 lakh voters, nearly 2 lakh lesser than the total electoral final rolls recorded before September, 2016. As per the final electoral rolls, there are 19,92,120 male voters and 18,14,069 female voters.

The number of other voters increased from 587 in 2016 to 630 in 2018. The number of polling stations too have been slashed from 3,879 in 2016 to 3,761 in the 15 constituencies.

Even after the final publication of electoral rolls on January 20, citizens who couldn’t approach the Electoral Registration Officers earlier can submit their claims and objections online in the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana State website. They can also submit their claims and objections to the Electoral Registration Officers concerned under the continuous updation of electoral rolls.

A draft electoral rolls under IRER 2018 was published in November, 2017 of 15 constituencies in Hyderabad. Voters were asked to submit their claims and objections before December 31, 2017.

Accordingly, 4,62,191 claims and objections were filed and of these, 4,36,940 claims were accepted and 25,251 applications were rejected. After thorough re-verification of deleted voters, over 2 lakh voters were found to be retained and 5.66 lakh were found to be deleted as per norms.