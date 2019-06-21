Finance Secretary represents state at meeting on Union Budget

By | Published: 11:34 am

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao is attending the meeting of the Finance Ministers of states convened by the Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitaraman at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting is intended to seek suggestions from the States on the union budget to be presented for 2019-2020.

Ramakrishna Rao will be presenting the view point of the State on behalf of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is holding the portfolio of finance. Chief Minister is at Medigadda in the day for inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project.

