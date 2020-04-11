Financial assistance provided to Imams, Mouzans in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Karimnagar: Imams and Mouzans working in 60 mosques of Karimnagar town have been provided financial assistance in these testing times of coronavirus. The Muslim JAC with the support of Muslim Educational Society handed over an amount of 3.5 lakh to them on Saturday. While Imams were given Rs 3,000, Mouzans were provided Rs 2,500.

JAC Chairman Mohammed Akhtar Ali said Imams and Mouzans were facing severe difficulties due to lockdown, and hence they had decided to extend support to them. He thanked Muslims Educational Society for coming forward to extend financial support.

