By | Published: 12:08 pm 12:10 pm

Mancherial: A couple ended life by consuming pesticide as they were depressed over their financial crisis at Choparipalli village in Kasipet mandal, Mancherial.

They tried to kill their two children by giving sleeping pills. Medical condition of the children is learned to be critical.

Also read Illness drives man to end life in Mancherial

The deceased were Kondagorla Thirupathi (38) and his wife Bhudeiv (35), belong to Chopparipalli. Their children were Keerthan (15) and Sreeshant (12). They were shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli town.