Financial crisis leads man to self-immolation in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Adilabad: A man set himself ablaze after dousing himself with petrol following alleged financial crisis at Balaji Gardens on the outskirts of Mavala mandal centre on Friday.

Adilabad Rural Inspector K Purushottam Chary said the deceased person was Kamalesh Katodiya, a 35-year-old bachelor from Ambedkar Chowk of Adilabad town.

Kamalesh resorted to the drastic step as he was unable to bear the financial crisis, besides being an alcoholic. Some passersby noticed the body and alerted the cops who rushed to the spot, and shifted the body to RIMS Adilabad.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kamalesh’s father Chandu Lal, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations have been taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .