Financial freedom will help women succeed: Karimnagar ZP Chairperson

By | Published: 10:27 pm 11:00 pm

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya opined that it was possible for women to get success in their life when only they were enjoyed financial freedom. She participated in women’s day celebrations organized by Women, Child and Disabled Welfare Department on the occasion of International Women’s Day held at collectorate auditorium here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP Chairperson said celebration of Women’s Day every year on March 8 across the world was the result of women waged agitations for their rights.

Both women and children are equal in the society and men should not show any discrimination towards them, she said and advised the parents to teach values and traditions to boys right from their childhood.

Collector K Shashanka said that it was a great thing that a large number of women have been elected as ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, Sarpanches and Corporators though there was only 50 percent reservation for ladies to contest in local body elections.

According to 2011 census, there were 943 women per 1,000 men, he said and emphasized the need to equal the figure. Instead of killing the girlchildren in the womb itself, let them born and grow. Besides giving nutritious food, girls should be provided higher education, she noted. Leading life on their own without depending on others, women should try to get financial freedom, she said.

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, MCK Commissioner Valluri Kranthi, Trainee IPS officer Nikitha Panth and others participated in the celebrations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter