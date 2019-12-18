Financial help to eligible journos in Telangana

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Cheques pertaining to financial help to be given to eligible journalists from the Journalists Welfare Fund would be distributed on December 27 and those willing to seek financial help should apply to the Telangana State Media Academy, according to academy chairman Allam Narayana here on Tuesday.

In a press release here, Narayana said only journalists who are unable to continue in the profession due to illness or family members of those journalists who passed away after June 2, 2014 should apply. Those who submitted applications already need not apply again. The applications must be endorsed by the DPROs of the districts concerned and sent to secretary of the Telangana State Media Academy in Masab tank. For more details call 23298672 or 23298674.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .