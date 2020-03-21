Financial service providers urge digital usage

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad/New Delhi: To combat the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, financial services providers have initiated proactive measures to ensure that critical services remain uninterrupted and have asked customers to prioritise the usage of digital mediums.

SBI Card in a communication to customers has said it is ensuring that services remain uninterrupted.

“With the situation escalating with every passing day, SBI Card has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted services. Safety protocols across all our offices and touchpoints have been enhanced to fight this notified disaster,” it said in an email to its customers on Saturday.

Country’s largest life insurer, state-owned LIC, has asked all its customers to register on its customer portal to avail online services like premium payments.

Private sector insurer Bajaj Allianz Life has launched WhatsApp services for its policies wherein customers can access more than 20 services without any physical interaction.

HDFC Mutual Fund said in wake of this pandemic and in line with the government advisory from time to time, “we are operating with considerably reduced employee strength… We therefore urge you to connect with us on HDFC AMC’s digital platforms”.

On similar lines, YES Bank has asked its customers to opt for digital transactions. “To ensure safety of our teams due to Covid-19, are operating with reduced staff across all locations,” YES Bank tweeted.

The financial service providers have said that they are ensuring robust infrastructure and business continuity plan especially for critical functions like Information Technology, cyber security, fraud prevention.

Further to the various advisories issued by Health Ministry, the companies have urged customers to prioritise usage of digital mediums.

PNB Housing Finance said, “as part of PNB Housing preventive measure on Covid-19 outbreak, our offices will remain operational with reduced staff. “We encourage you to connect with us on our digital platforms. …We wish you and your family good health,” it said in a message to its customers.

“You may want to avoid going to a branch at this juncture. This is a great time for you to try our digital solutions,” its CEo Amitabh Chaudhry said in a note to its customers. Axis Bank has digital channels like internet banking, mobile apps, chatbot etc, to customers to reach the bank anytime and from anywhere. Its mobile app offers a range of transactions.

To ensure health and safety of customers and in recognition of the challenges they may face in traveling to and from its branch / office, Franklin Templeton India urged its them to use the suite of digital services available via website and mobile app. Through these channels, one can transact, get responses to service queries, download account statements and other information, and get access to information on funds, it said.

-PTI

