Financially-broke auto driver kills self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Tappachabutra due to financial issues, the police said.

Syed Moinuddin, 46, was living in his son’s house at Yousuf Nagar in Tappachabutra. On Monday morning, his son Mohsin along with his wife and children went to attend a function in IDPL Balanagar while Moinuddin stayed back. When the others returned home around midnight, the door was found locked from inside.

“As there was no response from inside despite repeated attempts of calling, Mohsin broke open the door only to find Moinuddin hanging from the ceiling of the house with a rope,” Tappachabutra police said. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Relatives told the police that he was facing financial issues and family related issues. He might have ended his life over it.

