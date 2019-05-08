Financially motivated cyber-attacks on the rise: Verizon report

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Hyderabad: Managed security solutions company Verizon unveiled its 12th edition of Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), which showed that financially motivated cyber-attacks are on the rise across industry verticals. The report which received data points from contributors over 80 countries included Telangana government, the sole contributor from India. Verizon has signed a MoU with the State government in this regard during February this year, making it the only Indian State to participate in the DBIR.

The report revealed that senior executives in companies are 12x more likely to become the target of social incidents and 9x more likely to be the target of social breaches than the previous years. Another major finding has been that sectors where financial activity has been prime and personal sensitive data is available on platforms have remained the major vulnerable areas.

The report analyses 41,686 security incidents and 2,013 confirmed breaches from 86 countries and 73 contributors. In terms of the data contributors, this year’s has been the highest since launch of the report. The report also analysed 1.5 billion data points of non-incident data.

The DBIR showed that ransomware attacks accounted for 4 per cent of the malware incidents analysed, ranking at 2 in most used malware types. Also, the compromise web-based email accounts using stolen credentials are on the rise. And one quarter of all breaches are still associated with espionage.

The report also indicated that chip and pin payment technology has started delivered security dividends, decrease in human resource personnel facing attacks, negligible crypto-mining attacks, external threat factors accounting for 69 per cent of the breaches, financially motivated crime in the educational services sector, greater role of insiders in attacks in the healthcare sector, rise in cyber-espionage in the public sector and reduction in point-of-sale breaches in retail sector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.