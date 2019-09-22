Financing of PhD programmes at US Universities-Part II

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:25 pm

Continuing from last week, today we will talk about the financial aspects of applications to Ph D programmes at US universities.

While choosing a university for PhD programmes, students should pay special attention to financial support opportunities offered to international students. Also, find out which offices/ departments provide such support and request application forms from them. Funds can be managed by the graduate school, a university department, or decisions can be made jointly. Use all the information sources available – university guides, catalogues, books, internet resources, conference materials, information from your own research advisor, and/or personal contacts with American professors.

Students should study all the funding-related materials carefully since the financial support application process can be rather complicated and time-consuming. Send clarifying questions about the admission procedure and financial support to the admissions office/ the department of the academic subject/ the financial aid office.

It is also highly recommended that students start the process of their application and financial support search as soon as possible. A financial aid or scholarship/assistantship application is typically submitted together with the rest of the documents, but the deadline for financial support can be earlier than the deadline for regular applications. In that case it is necessary to prepare the whole package by an earlier deadline.

All documents must be completed as accurately as possible. Important strengths of an application for both admission and financial support are: academic achievement and commitment, motivation in intended field of study, strong research interest and potential, high English proficiency and standardised test (GRE or GMAT) scores, a remarkable and informative statement of purpose, and strong recommendations.

Once the student gets an offer of financial support for the Ph D programme, it is important to evaluate the offer in general, including tuition and fees, scholarship size, funding period, and responsibilities. If more than one offer is received, it is necessary to weigh the advantages of each offer from each university and make the best decision. The choice of university must never be based on the scholarship size, because it is not the scholarship size which determines the quality of educational programmes.

– Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)

Q&A

Q1. Do US universities accept three-year degree programmes for master’s admissions? I am doing my BSc in Physics (Honours) and want to apply for MSc Physics in the US. – S Surya Teja

A.US universities generally require students (international or domestic students) to have completed four years of undergraduate education (bachelor’s degree) to be considered eligible for admission to a graduate (master’s degree) programme. Some universities clearly state that they do not accept three-year bachelor’s degree. Other universities may consider three-year degrees if a student’s credentials are evaluated by an evaluation service specified by the university. You will then need to send your transcripts to the required credential evaluation organisation and provide a course-by-course evaluation. The evaluation agency will then send their evaluation report to the university for the university’s consideration of admission.

US universities are generally open and approachable to discussing specific requests, so we suggest students take the time to connect with an admissions officer with questions like this one.

As you are currently pursuing a three-year bachelor’s degree programme, we recommend that you shortlist a few universities and reference their graduate admissions page to see if they accept three-year undergraduate degrees. If yes, then you can proceed with their other application requirements. We also recommend that you reach out to the admissions offices of these universities to confirm they still accept three-year degrees.

You may also refer to the following link for more information: http://www.wesstudentadvisor.org/2014/04/how-us-universities-evaluate-indian-degrees.html#sthash.hfNOPfLv.dpuf

Q2. I am searching for MS programmes at universities in United States. How can I check if the university is recognised? – Mohammed Arif

A. “Accreditation” is a common term used in the United States to refer to the voluntary process by which institutions or programmes demonstrate that they meet and maintain certain educational standards. The United States does not have a Central Government office that approves educational institutions. Instead it relies on a system of voluntary accreditation carried out by non-governmental accrediting bodies or accrediting associations which determine and regulate educational standards. Accreditation is a process that validates the integrity of an educational institution. For the student, it is an indication that the institution or programme meets certain standards of excellence. If the institute you attend is not accredited, your degree may not be recognised by employers, other universities, governments of other countries, or your home country’s department of education. You may find out if a course or university is accredited by visiting the database of accredited programmes and institutions published by the U.S. Department of Education at https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home or Department of Homeland Security at https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search. However, you should evaluate all aspects of a school’s offerings before making a decision to enroll.

