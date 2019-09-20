Find a closure for the NRC-missing

By | Published: 20th Sep 2019 12:05 am 11:26 pm

Exclusion of more than 1.9 million people from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 has evoked mixed reactions in Assam. Amongst the missing from the list are Hindu Bengalis, Muslims and even some indigenous people of Assam. Those who are left out have an opportunity to appeal in the foreigners’ tribunals within 120 days.

The possibility is that many of them will not be able to prove their citizenship as most of them are from the economically marginal sections of society, who generally do not keep documents. Even if we assume that most of the leftout people are illegal migrants, the number challenges the perceived enormity of the foreigners’ problem in Assam.

Foreigner’s Issue

The foreigner’s issue first came to light in 1980, the beginning of the six-year Assam agitation. During this popular movement, the number of illegal immigrants projected by its leaders was 4 million. They calculated the number taking 1966 as the cut-off year for determination of illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The cut-off year was advanced to 1971 after the Assam Accord, signed between the agitating organisations, Assam government and the Central government during the tenure of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Former Union Home Minister Indrajit Gupta on May 6, 1997, stated that there were 10 million illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the country.

Conflicting Numbers

India Today, in its August 10, 1998, issue quoting Home Ministry sources published a list of State-wise break-up of illegal migrants. The break-up of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, according to the report, was: West Bengal – 5.4 million, Assam – 4 million, Tripura – 8 million, Bihar – 0.5 million, Maharashtra – 0.5 million, Rajasthan – 0.5 million and Delhi – 0.3 million.

The report stated that there were 18.3 million illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India.

These figures were cited in the famous report of then Governor of Assam Lt Gen (Retired) SK Sinha to the President of India. VHP leader Praveen Togadia on July 11, 2017, said the total number of illegal migrants from Bangladesh in Assam stood at 7 million. Therefore, the figures of illegal migrants in Assam as well as in India given by political leaders are speculative and customised to fit their political outlook.

The 2011 census found a total of 10.6 million Muslims in Assam. There are a good number of indigenous Muslims in the State as the history of migration of Muslims to Assam dates back to 1,200 century when Muḥammad Bakhtiyar Khalji invaded the region before the Ahoms came to Assam.

In 1971, the Muslim population in Assam was 3.6 million. The Assam Accord accepts all these 3.6 million Muslims as genuine citizens since they entered Assam before 1971. If we compute the decadal average growth of Muslim population as 30% with 3.6 million, the Muslim population in Assam will surpass 10 million in 2011. The 2011 census states that there are over 3 million Hindu Bengalis in Assam. If we compare these figures with the myriad claims of a section of politicians and aspiring leaders, the outcome will confound many people influenced by the prolonged propaganda.

Proven Wrong

Now the Hindu nationalist leaders of the ruling party have expressed dissatisfaction at the outcome of the NRC figure as the figure does not match their claims. A report purportedly prepared by the intelligence department, detailing the missing – religion and caste-wise – has been published in a section of media.

According to these reports, 0.69 million Hindu Bengalis and 0.48 million Muslims of East Pakistan origin are among the missing 1.97 million. The number of illegal migrants from Bangladesh has fallen from the speculative figure of 7-8 million to 0.48 million, even if we assume that all the 0.48 million Muslims leftout of the NRC are illegal migrants. The report also states that there are 0.7 million people from other indigenous ethnic groups.

If the Foreigners’ Tribunals declares even half of the excluded persons as illegal foreigners, what would the government do with these stateless people? It seems that the government has no post-NRC road map. Neither the government has enough jails to confine these people nor can it deport them to Bangladesh as the neighbouring country has vowed not to accept a single person in their country.

The reality is that we cannot send people whose ancestors came to India 40-50 years ago. The irony is that those of whom the NRC exercise wants to exclude as illegal migrants or infiltrators have never crossed an international boundary, most of them are born and brought up in this land. The Rs 1,220 crore NRC exercise finally has given Assam nothing except proliferating divisive politics.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stated in a press release on November 13, 2018, that there are 12 million stateless persons in the world. The Asia Pacific region shares 1.58 million, Europe 0.57 million, Middle East and North Africa 0. 37 million and the United States 2,450. All of these stateless people are registered.

The UN adopted a convention to reduce stateless people across the globe in 1961. The UNHCR has published a handbook for the safety of stateless person in 2014. Sixty-four nations had signed the Convention on Reduction of Statelessness till September 1, 2015.

Dubious Record

The refugees taking shelter in other countries are not presumed as stateless persons. The UN has asked the UNHCR to detect, provide safeguards and to eradicate statelessness from the world. We are making a record by adding another 1.9 million people at a stroke to the 12 million stateless people of the world at a time when the UN is striving for reducing statelessness in the world.

It is to be noted that the UNHCR successfully endeavoured in granting citizenship to the Armenians, Crimeans, Tatars, Germans and Greek who were ousted after the World War II. Tajiks refugees of Kazakhstan got the citizenship right by naturalisation and 0.3 million Tamils achieved the citizenship right under the mediation of the UNHCR. The present row on citizenship in Assam is better resolved early by observing international conventions.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

