Find a meaning in life to stay healthy

By | Published: 5:44 pm

If you see some people around you who are always happier and healthier than others despite not being wealthy, they must have found a meaning in their lives. According to researchers, many think about the meaning and purpose in life from a philosophical perspective, but meaning in life is associated with better health, wellness and, perhaps, longevity.

Over the last three decades, meaning in life has emerged as an important question in medical research, especially in the context of an ageing population. A study by researchers at University of California San Diego’s School of Medicine found that the presence of and search for meaning in life are important for health and well-being, though the relationships differ in adults younger and older than age 60.

“When you find more meaning in life, you become more contented, whereas if you don’t have purpose in life and are searching for it unsuccessfully, you will feel much more stressed out,” said senior author Dilip V Jeste, senior associate dean for the Center of Healthy Aging and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences.

The study, publishing in the Journal of ‘Clinical Psychiatry’, found the presence of meaning in life is associated with better physical and mental well-being, while the search for meaning in life may be associated with worse mental well-being and cognitive functioning.

The results also showed that the presence of meaning in life exhibited an inverted U-shaped relationship, while the search for meaning in life showed a U-shaped relationship with age.The researchers found that age 60 is when the presence of meaning in life peaks and the search for meaning of life was at its lowest point.