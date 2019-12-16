Find fame on social media

By | Published: 12:58 am 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Who is an influencer? Is it a movie star, or a Nobel laureate or maybe, a YouTuber? The term influencer came about four years ago, when it was attributed to social media stars, who were content creators on various platforms like YouTube, Instagram or Facebook. ‘Vine’ was where it all began, with random people finding fame through seven second short comedic skits. The rest is history. Now when you scroll through Instagram, you’ll find there are many accounts, verified, with huge fan following.

Logan Paul, an American Youtuber who started off on Vine found huge success in other platforms having 16.9 followers on Instagram and 20 million subscribers on YouTube. He is now one of the wealthiest and most successful content creators known worldwide. According to Forbes 2018 data, Paul earned 14.5 million USD just by selling merchandise alone. That tells a lot about the fan following one can gain.

In a recent interview, Viraj Ghelani, the Gujju lover boy of Filter Copy, spoke about how one has to be updated with various applications, because one day Instagram or YouTube might not be there.

“I have always thought of myself as just another regular person, with fame came money and yes I got to own things I never had before. But, I never let it get to my head, because who knows all of this might just vanish,” Ghelani said.

The life of these social media stars might look bright and shiny from the outside, but most of them are on the move always, brainstorming for new ideas, having sleepless nights thinking about what fresh content their audience wants.

“In the beginning of my career, everything was just for fun. But now, I have to manage an entire team, I have to travel for work continuously and it gets very exhausting. But, at the end of the day I’m doing what I want to and I’m happy,” said Kusha Kapila, another popular social media content creator.

In a recent event in Hyderabad on the topic of mental health and balancing social media, Jovita George, a Kuwait-based beauty and lifestyle vlogger, spoke of how she felt she had reached a saturation point and thought of quitting her online journey.

“There isn’t much you can do, at times you just have to pull through it all,” she said.

Social media, especially a career on social media, can be quite draining on the mind. Like they say, with more fame and money comes more pressure. Got it in you to stand strong?

