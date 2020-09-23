Finding a way through cinema

Entrepreneur-turned-actor Ravi Reddy talks about his break with ‘V’ and more

By | Published: 12:15 am 10:28 pm

Like any aspiring actor, Ravi Reddy doesn’t want to exhaust the freshness of dialogues and expressions when he gets on to sets for a particular shot or a scene. Like all the previous crafts that he had ventured into, acting, he thinks, has to be “handled with utmost care and discipline”.

Ravi Reddy, the Karimnagar-born NRI, is elated with the kind of response and praise he has been getting after his recently released crime thriller ‘V’. He played the character of police officer Prasad in the movie.

Ravi Reddy has a different view of looking at movie craft, especially acting on screen. An avid fitness expert before taking a plunge into cinema, Ravi Reddy was a software professional who later became an entrepreneur based out of Florida, USA.

“It’s been 18 years since I have been living in the US and finally wanted to return to India due to family commitments as my parents have been staying here. I was a fitness model, worked for magazines in America. During the process, the thought of becoming an actor was a conscious one. So before taking a shot at it seriously, I thought I should get trained,” says Ravi Reddy who is also an MBA graduate from the US.

Of the 14 Telugu movies he has acted in, 11 had him as a cop. Except for one non-police character in the movie Inttelligent, Ravi Reddy played various shades of negative roles as a cop. Army Commandant in Allu Arjun starrer Na Peru Surya, IPS officer in Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, the role of an encounter specialist in Anand Deverakonda’s Dorasani and so on.

“Negative roles have much scope for acting compared to other roles. So far, all my films were with hero-combination. The passion for cinema drove me to this level. I am not dependent on it. Like any other craft, acting is also a profession which doesn’t come easy for anyone. For every movie, a lot of prep and rehearsal go into it,” he says.

Ravi Reddy will be seen as Karimnagar Additional SP in the upcoming movie Virataparvam which features Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .