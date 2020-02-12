Finding joy through a purpose in life

By | Published: 9:13 pm

“People are always searching for something. Everyone of us wants to find joy. To seek joy, one has to look inwards. A person can be in joy only when they are aligned. If what you are thinking, saying and doing are in congruence, that is where you find joy,” so spoke Padmaja Penmetsa, a joypreneur and wellness coach based in Hyderabad.

She was speaking at the panel talk hosted by her at Hotel Avasa in Hitech City. Prominent playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta and renowned artist Sravanthi Juluri graced the occasion and they shared their success stories.

Speaking about the importance of purpose in life, Sunitha said, “One should have a purpose in life. I can say that my mind and heart are aligned, and I have found my joy.”About her experiences, Sravanthi said, “It’s not easy being a celebrity child. Later on, I have found solace in art, and I’m aligned with my purpose now.”

Women from different fields graced the occasion. After the discussion, they had spent some good time with each other and bonded over with everyone.Afterwards, Padmaja announced the launch of her website www.alignjoy.com that focuses on providing experiential learning sessions for seekers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter