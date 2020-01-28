Findr team wins TiE Young Entrepreneurs award

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Findr, a LinkedIn-like solution for blue-collar jobs including the provision of maids, cleaners, drivers for customers won the top prize in the B-Plan category in the 10th edition of TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) challenge.

The event was organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in the city. The challenge was held in three categories, B-Plan, 1 Minute Elevator Pitch and Maker Faire Prototype.

The runner-up team was Flobal, a business idea about flower-flavoured ice creams made of organic ingredients.In the Maker Faire category for best prototypes, RewardBox, a mobile application that unifies all the loyalty points a customer earns through his purchases at several stores across the country and alerts the user of their expiry, emerged as the winner.It was a close contest in 1-minute elevator pitch as two teams – Comfee and PuriFloat were declared joint winners using an online voting method.

