Fine all-round show by Thyagarajan at SSN College cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Skipper Tanay Thyagarajan led from the front with a solid all-round performance in Hyderabad’s five-wicket win over Andhra in the fourth and penultimate round league match of the South Zone under-23 cricket tournament at SSN College Ground in Chennai on Thursday.

Bowling his left-arm spin, Thyagarajan took 4 for 24 as Hyderabad restricted Andhra to 184 for 9 in 50 overs. Then when Hyderabad chased a modest target of 185, Hyderabad were in a spot of bother at 99 for 5 in 22.2 overs. Thyagarajan (56 not out off 42 balls; 5×4, 3×6) joined Chandan Sahani (48 not out off 48 balls; 1×4, 2×6) to steer Hyderabad to victory that came in the 33rd over.

Put into bat, Andhra were reduced to 146 for 8 in 31.3 overs. Medium-pacer Y Shravan Kumar did the early damage as he dismissed in-form batsmen Ashwin Hebbar (8) and Ricky Bhui (8). Left-arm spinner Thyagarajan put Andhra on back foot as he scalped the wickets of Maheep Kumar and last match centurion G Jayavardhan. Andhra became 113 for 7 with KSK Chaitanya removing Karan Shinde and Thyagarajan taking his third wicket when he had DGJ Chaitanya caught behind. However, Girinath Reddy (46 not out) and Naren Reddy ensured that Andhra crossed the 150-mark.

In Hyderabad’s chase, B Chandrashekar fell in the fifth over while opener Abhirath Reddy was out for 18. PS Chaitanaya Reddy made a quick-fire 35 off 35 balls (5×4, 1×6) but T Ravi Teja and A Varun Goud were dismissed cheaply to put Andhra on top. Thyagarajan along with Sahani took the fight into the enemy’s camp with an aggressive batting. The two were involved in an 84-run unbroken stand to guide Hyderabad to victory. This was Hyderabad’s second win in five matches after losing three matches.