Fine of Rs 20,000 fails to save tree in Hyderabad

Despite the imposed fine, the individual managed to rope in workers to cut down the old tree, which had a huge canopy and provided a lot of shade to the colony residents

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on an individual for cutting down an old tree in Himayathnagar area.

The residents in the neighbourhood alerted the authorities in the Forest Department who imposed the penalty. However, despite the fine, the individual managed to rope in workers to cut down the old tree, which had a huge canopy and provided a lot of shade to the colony residents.

A Twitter user Yellamaty Arun took to the social media platform to share disappointment over the development. “An old tree was cut down at Himayathnagar. The workers cut down the tree midnight in spite of being fined by the forest officials. They could have just relocated it,” he said.

To bring the development to the attention of authorities, Arun also tagged GHMC, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, Telangana State Forests Development Corporation Limited and urged them to take further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .