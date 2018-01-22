Fine rice case: Nizamabad Collector orders criminal cases against five

By | Published: 12:39 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district Collector M Rammohan Rao ordered to register criminal cases on five members for allegedly diverting fine rice from the SC social welfare hostel on January 11 at Nizamabad. Among these five members, two members are social welfare hostel officers. The district administration had already suspended them from the duties.

The civil supply officials recently registered few cases on fine rice diversion from hostels and conducted investigation. The officials seized nearly 33.4 quintals fine rice from a house on January 11 at Chandrashekhar Colony in Nizamabad city.

The officials found that Hamalwadi social welfare hostel warden Maruthi diverted the fince rice to a private house at Chandrashekhar colony instead of SC welfare hostel. He tried it to transport it to Maharashtra, said the officials.

The Collector, Rammohan Rao on Saturday night ordered to register criminal cases on Hamalwadi SC Boys Social Welfare Hostel Welfare Officer Maruthi, SC Girls Social Welfare Hostel Officer Indira, Private house owners Srinivas and Kiran, MLS point hamali Mehaboob. According to officials, another three hostel welfare officials also included in the fine rice diversion issue.