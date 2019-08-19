Fingerlings released in backwaters of Sundilla barrage

By | Published: 12:35 am

Mancherial: Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, MLA N Diwakar Rao and Collector Bharati Hollikeri released fingerlings into the backwaters of Sundilla barrage near Mancherial town on Monday.

Bhagyalaxmi said the TRS government was giving utmost importance to traditional occupations by encouraging members of several communities to take up their professions. She said that it was taking up pisciculture helping fishermen achieve financial empowerment and also carry forward their age-old occupation.

D Satyanarayana, district fisheries officer, said 2.13 lakh fingerlings were released in the backwater of Sundilla barrage. Around 2.24 crore fingerlings would be raised in three reservoirs — Gollavagu, Ralivagu and Sripada Yellampalli, 113 irrigation tanks and 165 gram pachayat tanks this monsoon.

For the first time, 55 lakh fingerlings was being released in Sundilla barrage, which is a part of the Kaleshwaram project, he added

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .