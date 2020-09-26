Fingerprint technology helping in solving cases: Rachakonda CP

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the fingerprint technology was helping law enforcement agencies in solving several cases and nabbing the criminals.

Speaking at the inauguration of the office of the DSP, fingerprint unit at the Saroornagar police station here on Friday, he said that as the criminals were coming up with newer modus operandi each time, the police too must equip themselves with enough tools to tackle them. “The fingerprint technology helps us in solving cases scientifically and quickly,” Bhagwat said.

