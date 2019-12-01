Finish road repairs by Dec-end: Vemula Prashanth

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday asked officials to take up repairs of State and national highways on war-footing. He asked them to take up patch works with about Rs 35 crore.

Addressing officials at a review meeting, Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning Rs 571 crore to take up repairs and maintenance of the roads in Telangana. He said the officials must not show any discrimination in the works and ensure that all roads are repaired on a war-footing. The meeting was attended by Engineers-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy, Ravindar Rao and Krishna Prasad, and Superintendent Engineers of all districts.

Reddy said the officials should focus on completing the tender process quickly and ensure that the roads, which were damaged during the monsoon, are repaired. He said with the availability of funds, pending bills could also be cleared.

The Minister asked officials to take up the road repair works in view of the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara and told them to complete the works on bypass roads near Vangapally, Alair, Jangaon and Warangal by December-end. Similarly, Narsampet, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Warangal and Mahadevpur-Kataram-Bhupalpalli roads should also be repaired by this month-end, he said.

The Minister asked NHAI representative Krishna Prasad to get the Sangareddy-Nanded stretch repaired. NHAI officials assured the Minister that the works would be taken up as soon as possible, according to a press release.

