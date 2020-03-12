Finish Siddipet PG College works on warfooting: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to complete construction of the buildings pertaining to Siddipet PG College on a warfooting basis.

He wanted all pending works to be completed within 10 days and asked the officials as well as the contractor to work in coordination for meet the deadline.

In a meeting with officials at the Assembly building on Wednesday, Harish Rao pointed out that the works for separate boys and girls hostels along with PG College administrative building began in 2014, but were moving at a snail’s pace. He wondered why the delay was being allowed for so many years. The officials explained that works were nearing completion except for electric, lab and furniture works.

Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy and Andole MLA Ch Kranti Kiran urged the Minister to intervene and ensure that the PG colleges in Narsapur and Jogipet respectively were not shifted from their current locations.

Immediately responding to their requests, Harish Rao directed Osmania University registrar Gopal Reddy and other officials to shift the Narsapur PG College to a new building in the same locality and provide better facilities in consultation with students.

He also assured to released funds for construction of a new building for PG College in about 4.5 acres land allotted by the State government in Jogipet.

