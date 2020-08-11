FIR against ASHA workers for violating unlock guidelines

By | Published: 7:56 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi police has registered an FIR against ASHA workers and Central trade unions protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi area for violating unlock guidelines.

“An FIR is registered against unauthorised protesters of ASHA Workers and Central Trade Unions who gathered at Jantar Mantar in violation of unlock guidelines. Protests are strictly banned at Jantar Mantar. Such gatherings can worsen the COVID-19 situation,” New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal said.

Hundreds of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday demanding that the government accept their longstanding demands. Shouting slogans, these workers demanded that ASHA workers be paid a fixed monthly remuneration equivalent to the statutory minimum wage for skilled workers in the respective states.

Several states saw groups of workers and farmers take to the streets on Sunday to protest against government policies which they claim benefits the corporate sector and is detrimental to workers and farmers. The protests included cycle and bike rallies, processions and tractor mobilisations in different parts of the country.

While they form the first-response team in India’s fight against COVID-19 in rural and urban slum areas, ASHA workers allege that they have not been given any PPE kits, despite regular demands since March, and both the Central and state governments are washing their hands off their responsibilities.

