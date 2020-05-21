Fire at chemcial factory at IDA Bollaram

By | Published: 8:02 pm 8:13 pm

Sangareddy: Fire broke out at PNM Organic Chemicals Limited on the outskirts of IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Thursday evening. The fire department staff, who rushed to the spot with fire tenders, were fighting to control the fire from spreading to other nearby industries. When the information is reaching here, the fire department staff was still fighting to control the fire. The Police and other department officials have also arrived at the place to support them. According to locals none of the employees were injured in the incident. The cause for the fire accident was not yet ascertained immediately.

