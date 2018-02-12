Fire at Honda showroom in Hyderabad, 15 new vehicles gutted

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 15 new vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at a private vehicle showroom at Bazarghat under Nampally police station limits here on Sunday.

According to the fire officials, the mishap occurred at a Honda showroom around 10 am. A team, comprising six fire fighters from the Assembly Fire Station, was rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Station Fire Officer K Chandrashekhar Rao said the security guard alerted the control room regarding an unwanted smoke emanating from the showroom.

“We received information around 10.55 am and by 11.20 am the flames were doused and situation was brought under control. The vehicles gutted were separated and the police were informed,” he said, adding that the reason behind the mishap was yet to be ascertained.

On being informed by the passersby, Nampally police rushed to the spot and booked a case under the sections pertaining to accidental fire. Based on the report submitted by the fire department, further action would be initiated, the police said.