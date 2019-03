By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at ZPJ Cake and Bakers at Indira Nagar in Gachibowli here in the early hours of Wednesday. A short circuit was suspected to have led to the fire, the police said.

According to the Gachibowli police, the fire spread to the refrigerator, air-cooler, furniture and other equipment. No casualties were reported. Following an alert, the fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Based on a complaint lodged by Surender Goud, the bakery owner, a case was booked.