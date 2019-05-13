Fire breaks out in furniture warehouse in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Karwan on Monday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to local reports, the fire started around 10.30 am and soon spread rapidly. Thick flames started billowing from the place. On information, fire personnel rushed to the spot and took up fire fighting.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.