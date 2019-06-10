Fire breaks out at bakery in Hyderabad, no casualties

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in Brown Bakey near Telugu Akademi in Himayathnagar here on Monday. No casualties were reported.

Officials said though the cause of fire was still to be known, a short circuit is suspected.

The staff in the eatery noticed locals smoke emanating from the cooking area and alerted the Fire Department and the police.

The fire personnel rushed to the spot along with a fire engine and doused it off completely within an hour.

Mild panic prevailed for some time as the eatery is located in a residential area. The police examined the site and are investigating.