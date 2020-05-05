Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in the industrial area in Medchal on the city outskirts here in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, police said.

According to the police, locals in the nearby residential area, where the factory was located, noticed the huge fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police.

The fire caught the plastic containers which were filled with the chemicals. Due to the presence of chemicals, there was dark and thick smoke in the surroundings.

The Medchal police along with the fire department officials with the help of four fire engines doused the fire in three hours. The total worth of the damaged property is suspected to be around Rs.20 lakh. The management is yet to lodge a complaint and give an estimation of the damaged property.

The Medchal police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .