Fire breaks out at cooler manufacturing factory in Hyderabad

Medchal: Fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing factory in Kondapur village in Medchal district on Friday. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported till now.

According to fire officials, they received a call at 11.40 am today about the fire which broke out at PBC cooler manufacturing company located in Kondapur village of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal District.

“The firefighters are trying to douse the fire at the spot, we have also asked the waterworks department to send water tanks to the spot for help. Reason for the fire is not known yet and no casualties reported till now,” they said.