Fire breaks out in film set in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an unoccupied film set in an open area at the Bhoot Bangla Studio in Jubilee Hills here late night on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. Officials said it was a minor fire that erupted from materials used during film shootings which were not disposed properly. Officials suspect an electrical short circuit could have triggered it. Residents of the nearby colony noticed the fire and alerted the Fire department and the Jubilee Hills police. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately. The police are investigating. The worth of the property damaged is yet to be estimated, officials said.