Fire breaks out in furniture godown in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse at Gundlapochampally in Medchal here on Wednesday. No casualties were reported as the warehouse was closed and there were no workers around in view of the Ramzan holiday, the Petbasheerabad police said.

Investigating officials suspect that a short circuit might have led to the fire. The local people, who had noticed thick smoke emanating from the warehouse, alerted the fire department personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire after battling for an hour. The total worth of the damaged property was yet to be estimated, the police officials said, adding that a case had been registered and investigation was on.