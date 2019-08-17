Fire breaks out in AIIMS, under control now

By | Published: 6:05 pm

New Delhi: A fire broke out on two floors of a building in the AIIMS hospital here, leading to panic among the people in the premier medical institution, officials said on Saturday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire in the PC building, which does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors’ rooms, but is situated near the emergency block, has now been brought under control.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at the institution.

Officials said they received a call at around 4.50 p.m. informing them about the incident. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed for service to douse the blaze, a senior fire service official said.

The fire is under control and the cooling process is underway, he said.

Officials at the hospital are shifting the patients while the Emergency Lab, the Superspeciality OPD ward and the AB1 ward have been shut down.