Fire breaks out in air-cool manufacturing unit near Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in an air-cooler manufacturing company in the industrial area of Kondapur in Ghatkesar mandal on the city outskirts on Friday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the fire which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, police said.

According to the police, locals in the nearby residential area noticed thick smoke emanating from the unit and alerted the Fire department and the police. The Ghatkesar police, along with two fire engines, doused the fire within an hour. Officials said the plastic material in the unit led to the dark and thick smoke apart from the unpleasant odour in the surroundings. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated. The Ghatkesar police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .