Fire breaks out in apartment, hotel in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two fire accidents, one in an apartment and the other in a hotel, had firefighters on tenterhooks in the city in the wee hours of Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The first fire was in the first floor of Pioneer Chambers opposite Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda. About 30 inmates from the third, fourth and fifth floors of the multistoried building were first sent to the terrace as Fire Services personnel fought the fire.

An internal staircase that was filled with smoke hampered rescue operations, which were then carried out using a Bronto skylift. The inmates were brought down one by one.

The second fire broke out around 5am in Oyster Hotel opposite the Madhapur police station. The inmates of the hotel were evacuated as the building was filled with smoke.

A short circuit in the panel board on the second floor is believed to have led to the fire. Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries. The fire was completely extinguished in about an hour.