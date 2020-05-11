Fire breaks out in Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad; no casualties

By | Published: 9:16 am

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at the Krishna Children’s Hospital located at the Lakdikapul in the city early on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in one of the rooms. As a precautionary measure, the hospital management shifted out some furniture and other material from nearby rooms.

On information the Nampally police reached the spot and informed fire officials. A fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

After the incident, the hospital authorities shifted a few patients to a nearby hospital as the power supply to the hospital was affected.

