By | Published: 9:49 am 10:34 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Accounts section of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Khairatabad zonal office here on Tuesday.

A few files and furniture were gutted. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. Two fire engines have been pressed into service and officials said the situation was under control.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed officials to lodge a police complaint and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.