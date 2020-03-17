Fire breaks out in multi-storied building in Hyderabad, no casualties

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Taramandal complex, located opposite to AG Office, Saifabad on Monday night. However, no casualties were reported

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Monday in the fifth floor of multi-storied building. The local residents, who noticed the fire and thick flames emanating from the building, alerted the Dial-100 facility, which in-turn alerted the Saifabad police. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

“A force of 20 personnel both from the Fire Department and police reached the spot and started fighting the fire. Two fire engines were rushed. With their help, the fire was doused in an hour,” police said adding that a short circuit from the main switch board was suspected to be the cause.

There was nobody at the time of the incident, which averted loss of life. The total worth of the property damaged is yet to be estimated, officials said. The Saifabad police are investigating. The footages from the surveillance cameras at the building are being examined.

