By | Published: 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in the Geeta Maternity Nursing Home in Chilkalguda here on Thursday afternoon. No casualties were reported and a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire.

The fire erupted from the store room in the nursing home. The staff who noticed smoke emanating from inside alerted the fire department and the Chilkalguda police.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused off immediately.