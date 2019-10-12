Fire breaks out in sanitary ware shop in Hyderabad’s MJ Market

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a sanitary ware shop in the MJ Market area early on

Saturday, triggering panic in the commercial area.

According to Fire officials, the fire broke out at around 7.30 am in the ground floor of a building where a sanitary ware shop was located. Thick smoke was billowing out of the establishment owing to the large scale stock of sanitary ware including plastic PVC pipes and similar material.

Two fire tenders from Gowliguda were trying to control the blaze.

More details are awaited.

