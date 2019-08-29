Fire breaks out in Telangana Express

By | Published: 10:08 am

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the pantry car of the Telangana Express bound to New Delhi triggering panic among the passengers at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district of Haryana in Thursday.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Passengers noticed fire in the pantry car and alerted the railway personnel inside the train. The railway personnel immediately stopped the train at Ballabhgarh.

Though the coaches were detached from the pantry, flames spread to a coach. On seeing the flames, passengers got down from the train and stood on the adjacent tracks.

The incident occurred when the train was about to reach New Delhi station in an hour. The train left Secunderabad station at 7 am on Wednesday.

